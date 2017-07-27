GoodThings Warehouse Sale

GoodThings is hosting their annual Warehouse Sale, a sale so big it has to take place at the White Bear Lake Armory! The sale will feature unique clothing, accessories, gift, home, etc from GoodThings, GoodKids, and GoodStyle. The Warehouse Sale will also kick off the OMG Rewards program for frequent shoppers. Enter the program while visiting the sale, and you'll be entered in a drawing for $500-worth of gift cards. Friday hours will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday hours will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m.