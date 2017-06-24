Good Vibes Summer Party

Goodthings 2182 and 2184 4th St., White Bear Lake, Minnesota 55110

The Goodthings Stores are kicking off the summer in style with the Good Vibes Summer Party! Featuring homemade ice cream, summer toys and games, gift giveaways, and everything else "summer.'" There will even be a drawing for an ice cream maker! Make sure to also check out Goodthings Maple Grove, GoodStyle White Bear, and GoodKids White Bear for additional events!

