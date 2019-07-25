GoodThings Warehouse Sale

It's all good things at this sale. GoodThings, GoodStyle and GoodKids products from all seven Twin Cities boutiques are 50 percent off during this three-day sale. After acquiring two of the Bibelot boutiques earlier this year, GoodThings combined the best of Bibelot with its own lines on Grand Avenue and in Linden Hills, and the brand also opened a GoodStyle in Linden Hills. With products from all seven Twin Cities boutiques and a give away with 20 $25 gift cards, we know GoodThings are in store at this sale.

The sale runs Thursday, July 25, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, July 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 27 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.