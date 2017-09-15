Good Morning Bedlam

to Google Calendar - Good Morning Bedlam - 2017-09-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Good Morning Bedlam - 2017-09-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Good Morning Bedlam - 2017-09-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Good Morning Bedlam - 2017-09-15 20:00:00

Lakes & Legends Brewery 1368 Lasalle Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Hope Now and Last Triumph Records are partnering to host Good Morning Bedlam, a Minneapolis quartet, at Lakes & Legends Brewery in Minneapolis. Listen to some folk music, drink a couple local brews, bid on a silent auction item or two, and just enjoy the fact that you're Minnesotan.

Info
Lakes & Legends Brewery 1368 Lasalle Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Live Music
to Google Calendar - Good Morning Bedlam - 2017-09-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Good Morning Bedlam - 2017-09-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Good Morning Bedlam - 2017-09-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Good Morning Bedlam - 2017-09-15 20:00:00