Godot Has Come
U of M Rarig Center Proscenium 330 21st Ave S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455
Godot Has Come to bring you news of this comic sequel to Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot. This innovative play by Minoru Betsuyaku, one of Japan's leading contemporary playwright, tells the story of what would happen if Godot actually showed up (in Waiting for Godot) and will be performed in Japanese with projected English translations. Tickets $7 - $17.
