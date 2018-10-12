God of Carnage
Lyric Arts 420 E. Main St., Anoka, Minnesota 55303
When two elementary-aged children get in a playground tussle, their parents meet to resolve the situation as parents are supposed to: peacefully, and with maturity. But as the meeting progresses (and the rum keeps flowing), biting truths replace social niceties, and the underbelly of parental civility gets exposed. Yasmina Reza's dark comedy runs at Lyric Arts from October 12-28.
Art, Theater