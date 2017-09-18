Global Roots Festival
Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Where global and local become "glocal" (a.k.a. where the Somali Museum Youth Dance Troupe meets the Roosevelt High School Choir). Pizza Lucé is sponsoring the Cedar Cultural Center's 9th annual Global Roots Festival — an all-ages, three-day celebration of global music. Come for a taste of Somalia, South Korea, Venezuela, and pizza. Free.
Info
Festival, Food & Drink, Live Music