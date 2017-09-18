Global Roots Festival

Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454

Where global and local become "glocal" (a.k.a. where the Somali Museum Youth Dance Troupe meets the Roosevelt High School Choir). Pizza Lucé is sponsoring the Cedar Cultural Center's 9th annual Global Roots Festival — an all-ages, three-day celebration of global music. Come for a taste of Somalia, South Korea, Venezuela, and pizza. Free.

Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
