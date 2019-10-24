Girls on the Run Lunafest

University of Minnesota St. Paul Student Center Theater 2017 Buford Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55108

National film festival Lunafest comes to St. Paul sponsored by Girls on the Run. The short films by women, about women, cover topics such as motherhood, body image, relationships, cultural diversity, and challenging limits, portrayed in various genres of film. 

Tickets are $25.

View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Film
