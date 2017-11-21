Gingerbread Wonderland
Norway House in Minneapolis, for the third straight year, is taking what seems to be all of the gingerbread in the Twin Cities area and compiling it into a "Gingerbread Wonderland". Picture the State Capitol and U.S. Bank Stadium...just scaled down a few hundred times and made of delicious gingerbread. $5 for adults and seniors, FREE for children 12-and-under and Norway House members.
Norway House 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404 View Map
