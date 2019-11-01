Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide

The Brave New Workshop features their holiday show from Nov. 1-Jan. 25, which gives you the sympathy and inspiration to survive your own festivities. Learn how to navigate the frigidness of the polar vortex and Aunt Marge's ever-persistent fruit cake. Relieve your holiday stress with a few chortles with this "naughtier-than nice guide" with your friends and family.

Tickets are $25-79.