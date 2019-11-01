Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide

to Google Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-01 00:00:00

Brave New Workshop 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

The Brave New Workshop features their holiday show from Nov. 1-Jan. 25, which gives you the sympathy and inspiration to survive your own festivities. Learn how to navigate the frigidness of the polar vortex and Aunt Marge's ever-persistent fruit cake. Relieve your holiday stress with a few chortles with this "naughtier-than nice guide" with your friends and family. 

Tickets are $25-79.

Info

Brave New Workshop 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
to Google Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-01 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-03 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-04 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide - 2019-11-05 00:00:00