Gautier Capuçon and Yuja Wang at the Ordway
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
French cellist Gautier Capuçon and pianist Yuja Wang work together for the first of their two performances for the International Artist Series at the Ordway. Wang won the 2017 Musical America Artist of the Year, and Capuçon is the founder and leader of the Classe d’Excellence de Violoncelle at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.
