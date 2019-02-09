Galentine's Day at Arlee Park
Arlee Park 3000 E. 50th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417
Where your girls at? Arlee Park, a boutique specializing in both vintage and modern clothing and homewares, is hosting a Galentine's Day shopping event. Tandem Vintage will host a pop-up, selling night gowns, beach wear, and lingerie. In addition to material goods, tarot card readings will be available from Nicole of Big Mouth Tarot. Leslie Knope would be proud.
