Galentine's Sale
Grab your gaggle of gals and head over to Larissa Loden Jewelry for some sweet deals.
Larissa Loden Jewelry Studio 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
Larissa is pulling out all the stops in the name of ladies celebrating ladies. She's offering 25 percent off everything in her studio, a swag bag for the first 25 women to walk in, and early access to her Spring/Summer 2019 Excelsior Collection. You and your girl gang can save on matching necklaces, bracelets, and more.
Info
Shopping Event