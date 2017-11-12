She plays her violin like a cello, but that hasn't stopped Gaelynn Lea from creating musical holiday cheer. 2016 NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest Winner Gaelynn Lea — along with Rachel Kilgour and batteryboy — is bringing classy Christmas to the Cedar a month (or so) early. Listen to Lea tickle the strings while you take in the season. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $15 - $18.