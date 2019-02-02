Frosty Fat Tire Festival

Whip out your fat tire for a day of biking to benefit the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation. For each 1/2-mile circuit you complete, sponsors will donate more money to provide medical grants for kids so just keep pedaling! Each rider gets a complimentary guest ticket so you can enjoy a lunch buffet, craft beer, hot chocolate, reindeer sleigh rides, Hammer-Schlagen, and more with one of your cheerleaders. UHCCF urges each rider to raise at least $250 before the festival and it will only feature 75 riders so sign up soon. The registration deadline is January 26.

Lafayette Club 2800 Northview Rd., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391 View Map
