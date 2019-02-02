Frosty Fat Tire Festival

Whip out your fat tire for a day of biking to benefit the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation. For each 1/2-mile circuit you complete, sponsors will donate more money to provide medical grants for kids so just keep pedaling! Each rider gets a complimentary guest ticket so you can enjoy a lunch buffet, craft beer, hot chocolate, reindeer sleigh rides, Hammer-Schlagen, and more with one of your cheerleaders. UHCCF urges each rider to raise at least $250 before the festival and it will only feature 75 riders so sign up soon. The registration deadline is January 26.