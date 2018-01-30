The Frogtown Curling Club is celebrating its newly expanded clubhouse with FrogFest, an introduction to all things curling. Novice and diehard fans alike can tour the facility, learn the basic rules of curling, and dive into some gameplay by throwing the rock, sweeping the ice, and – let’s be honest – hitting the deck a few times. Bonus: Tyge Nelson and Stephan Hesse of Pajarito will provide a delicious winter meal. No actual frogs will be present at this free event.