Friends With Guns
Off-Leash Area Art Box 4200 E. 54th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417
In Stephanie Alison Walker's new play, Friends With Guns, performed by Uprising Theatre Company, two young, liberal couples confront issues of gun ownership. The dark comedy looks at gun rights through a feminist lens, sprinkling in female friendship dynamics and women's empowerment through a multi-layered work.
Tickets start at $5.
