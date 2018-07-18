Friends of the Hennepin County Library: Tayari Jones

Minneapolis Central Library 300 Nicollet Mall , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Tayari Jones is the author of Leaving AtlantaThe UntellingSilver Sparrow, and An American Marriage (which is Oprah approved. For real). Jones will pay a visit to the Minneapolis Central Library for a talk about herself and her work, with a book signing to follow. Jones's entire catalogue of books can be found at Hennepin County Libraries.

Info
Minneapolis Central Library 300 Nicollet Mall , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Lecture/Discussion, Literature
612-543-8000
