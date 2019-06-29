Friends & Family Day at the Farm

Go behind the scenes of Tangletown Gardens and Wise Acre Eatery, and see the farm where most of the plants come from (about 75 percent of the plants at Tangletown Gardens, and 95 percent of the food at Wise Acre Eatery).

Only about 40 minutes from Minneapolis, Friends and Family Day in Plato will offer a picnic lunch, live music, and tours of the farm and greenhouses. Activities for kids include feeding the chickens and koi fish, and meeting the pigs, ducks, cows, and turkeys.

Tickets are $20 per person, $10 for children under 12.