French Exhibition Opening at Golden Rule Gallery
Golden Rule 350 Water St., Excelsior, Minnesota 55331
A collection of French and French-inspired goods comes to this small Excelsior shop, on the south side of Lake Minnetonka. Perfumes and candles France are available at Golden Rule through local collector From Grasse with Love, plus vintage and new art from Missy Monson Art and The Atelier Collection.
Info
