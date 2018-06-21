Free Yoga Classes at the Galleria

The Galleria is partnering with lululemon, Free People, and The North Face Women's Store to celebrate International Day of Yoga with three complimentary yoga classes in the west atrium. Each class is an hour long and led by an instructor from CorePower Yoga. All classes welcome beginners and yoga enthusiasts alike.

8 a.m.: Morning Meditation Yoga, hosted by Free People

12 p.m.: Yinyasa Flow, hosted by lululemon

6 p.m. Yoga Sculpt, hosted by The North Face Women's Store

Attendance is limited and will be decided on a first come, first serve basis. The first 25 people at each class will also receive a gift bag, and one person in each class will receive a free outfit from the host store.