Flower Drum Song

Park Square Theatre 20 W. 7th Pl., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Mu revamps its 2009 performance of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-nominated 2002 rewrite of the Rodgers and Hammerstein 1958 musical. The work is based on C.Y. Yee's 1957 novel about a family of Chinese immigrants torn between their traditional culture and that of San Francisco's Chinatown. Tickets $50 - $70. Click here for schedule of showtimes. 

Park Square Theatre 20 W. 7th Pl., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

