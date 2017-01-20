Flower Drum Song

Mu revamps its 2009 performance of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-nominated 2002 rewrite of the Rodgers and Hammerstein 1958 musical. The work is based on C.Y. Yee's 1957 novel about a family of Chinese immigrants torn between their traditional culture and that of San Francisco's Chinatown. Tickets $50 - $70. Click here for schedule of showtimes.