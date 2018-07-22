Flour Power
Cooks of Crocus Hill 877 Grand Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
Think all flours are the same? Think again! Join Chef Randi Madden as she experiments with all different types of flour, from brown rice to tapioca to rye. You'll have plenty of sweet treats to take with you after your carby adventure: yeasted gluten-free sweet rolls and strawberry-cherry crisp pie, to name a few. Tickets are $75.
Info
Cooks of Crocus Hill 877 Grand Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105 View Map
Food & Drink, Workshop