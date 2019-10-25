Flotsam+Fork Grand Opening

Flotsam+Fork 3730 Chicago Ave. , Minneapolis, Minnesota

After six years of successful online sales, co-owners and hubby-wife team Adrianna Fie and Joe Hasler are opening their first brick and mortar location of Flotsam+Fork. With unique, beautiful kitchen tools and homewares, the store has more of a cozy Euro-vibe than a typical stainless steel-clad kitchen store. The grand opening will celebrate the flagship shop's opening with wine and cheese–how fitting. 

The new Flotsam+Fork shop is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

