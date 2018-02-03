Florida Georgia Line at Club Nomadic
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
The pop-up nightclub gurus from Nomadic Entertainment Group decided one VIP Las Vegas-style party wasn’t enough. Florida Georgia Line will be carrying the party on at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake as part of NEG's four-day, pre-Super Bowl concert series — Club Nomadic. Tickets $200.
Info
Concert, Live Music, Party, Super Bowl Event