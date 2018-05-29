Flint Hills Family Festival

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

New year, new name, same great festival. This year, the Ordway teams up with Flint Hills Resources to offer families and classrooms unlimited artistic fun with the Flint Hills Family Festival. Catch performances of plays like Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey and Panda's Home in the Ordway. Or head outside for special outdoor performances and hands-on art activities at the Xcel Energy Foundation Family Plaza. Or go crazy each night at the family-friendly dance party. Did we mention there's face painting, balloon art, henna tattoos, juggling, food trucks, and live music? Classrooms can visit the festival from May 29-June 1; family weekend is June 1-2. Visit the event website for more details!

