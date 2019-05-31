Flint Hills Family Festival

Costume making, henna, fortune telling, crafts, candy ornaments, and much more accompany a series of several indoor and outdoor theater performances, priced at $8-$13 per person. Activities and performances take place at the Ordway, Rice Park, and Landmark Plaza.

Hours on Friday, May 31 are 5-9 p.m., and on Saturday, June 1 are 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.