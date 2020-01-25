Flight
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Flight, with music by Jonathan Dove and libretto by April De Angelis, turns a true story into an inspiring opera. See eight strangers stuck in the airport make real connections as they discover they need each other to make it to their destinations. Experience humanity in this dramedy at the Ordway, where it runs for five performances.
Tickets start at $25.
