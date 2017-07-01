Flash Sale at Showroom
Showroom 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
If you blink, you'll miss the one-day flash sale at Showroom! Save up to 50% off select brands including:
-50% off hand dyed t-shirts by Kindred Folk
-20% off their summer collection
-10% off all handmade jewelry by Vikse
-20% off the entire Kokoon collection
-40% off the entire Southside Studio Ceramics collection
-25% off the entire Joeleen Torvick collection
-30% off all Scott J Lehmann
-15% off Jovy Rockey Jewelry
-20% off Belle Isle Designs
-30% off Sonelle Couture
And that's just to name a few. $100 gift cards will also be sold for only $80.
