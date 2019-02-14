Five Ways In: Themes from the Collection

Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Over 100 pieces from the Walker's collection will be put into new contexts for this exhibition, divided into five categories: self, inside, outside, everyday, and everything. Pieces range from photography, paintings, video installations, sculptures and drawings. 

Galleries 4, 5, and 6 will house this collection by multiple artists. 

Info
Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Art
612-375-7600
