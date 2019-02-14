Five Ways In: Themes from the Collection
Over 100 pieces from the Walker's collection will be put into new contexts for this exhibition, divided into five categories: self, inside, outside, everyday, and everything. Pieces range from photography, paintings, video installations, sculptures and drawings.
Galleries 4, 5, and 6 will house this collection by multiple artists.
