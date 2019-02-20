Fitbit Local at Union Depot
Union Depot 214 4th St. E., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
HIIT and yoga come together when local Fitbit ambassadors work together to produce a free workout at Union Depot. DJs will be amping up the energy, and of course the 1,500 other people that can fit in the space will help too.
Registration is required, so sign up early! Free public transportation for the event is offered too, as the light rail drops off right in front of Union Depot.
Info
