Fit Fest
University of Minnesota Recreation and Wellness Center 123 Harvard St SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455
Get ready to be inspired and motivated. Join group fitness classes taught by some of the best instructors and trainers in the Twin Cities. Attend seminars led by experts in health and wellness and come shop and explore the expo filled with products, services and treatments for a healthy lifestyle.
Info
University of Minnesota Recreation and Wellness Center 123 Harvard St SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455
Special Events