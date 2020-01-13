Fire & Ice Night
Halo Cryotherapy 3615 W. 50th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410
When extremes collide at Fire & Ice Night, it truly is everything nice. At Halo Cryotherapy in Edina and Golden Valley, enter the land of Olaf with cryotherapy, then sweat it out in guided sauna time with Stokeyard Outfitters. The hot-cold combo increases circulation, decreases pain, and boosts energy.
Tickets are $50.
