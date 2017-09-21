FinnFest Films

Film Society of Mpls/St.Paul St. Anthony Main, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

As part of FinnFest 2017, a cinematic celebration of the 100th anniversary of Finland's Independence, The Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul is bringing five Finnish films to the big screen. The lineup includes: Tale of a Lake, Unexpected Journey, Love and Fury, Off the Map, and Eero Saarinen: The Architect Who Saw the Future.

