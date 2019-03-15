Finnegan's St. Patrick's Day Revelry Weekend

Spend St. Patrick's Day weekend with Finnegan's for their first anniversary.

Pair fish and chips with your beer of choice each day of the weekend, as a new beer will be released daily (on the 15th, Jacqued Up Double IPA, the 16th, George Lager, and the 17th, Firsties Imperial Irish Ale).

Get a little help remembering your St. Patty's weekend at Finnegan's photobooth, and don't miss the Current's Oake & Riley's appearance at Finnegan's on Sunday.