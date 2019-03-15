Finnegan's St. Patrick's Day Revelry Weekend
Finnegan's Brew Co. 817 5th. Ave S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Spend St. Patrick's Day weekend with Finnegan's for their first anniversary.
Pair fish and chips with your beer of choice each day of the weekend, as a new beer will be released daily (on the 15th, Jacqued Up Double IPA, the 16th, George Lager, and the 17th, Firsties Imperial Irish Ale).
Get a little help remembering your St. Patty's weekend at Finnegan's photobooth, and don't miss the Current's Oake & Riley's appearance at Finnegan's on Sunday.
