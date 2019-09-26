Film Screening of Through the Repellent Fence: A Land Art Film
All My Relations Arts 1414 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Director Sam Douglas captures The Repellent Fence, an ephemeral art installation on the U.S.–Mexico border, in his film Through the Repellent Fence: A Land Art Film. The screening is sponsored by All My Relations Arts and Public Art Saint Paul, in conjunction with a Postcommodity artist talk on October 5.
Info
Art, Film, Lecture/Discussion, Museums And Galleries