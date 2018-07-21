Fight for 5K and Fun Run
Basset's Creek Park 110 Penn Ave. , Crystal, Minnesota 55405
One out of five kids diagnosed with cancer won't survive, and the team at With Purpose is not OK with it. Their annual 5K and Fun Run aims to raise money for children diagnosed with cancer. Run for free with the kids, get your sweat on with the classic 5K, and stay after the race for a free carnival featuring a dunk tank, cake walk, live DJ and more. Tickets begin at $25.
