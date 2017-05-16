Fifth Trimester Book Release Party

Mall of America 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425

Join Author Lauren Smith Brody for an evening of discussion, cocktails, and snacks at the Tory Sport store in MOA. She'll be doing sales and signings of her new book, The Fifth Trimester: The Working Mom's Guide to Style, Sanity, & Big Success After Baby. Guests will receive a 20 percent discount on purchases during the event, and a free signed copy of the book.

Info

Mall of America 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425

Book Reading/Signing

