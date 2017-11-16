FGI Presents: Ready To Wear Spring/Summer 2018

Join Fashion Group International of Minneapolis/St.Paul for a 2018 Spring/Summer Ready to Wear Trend Presentation curated by FGI's Creative Director Marilou Luther. The presentation will be followed by an interactive discussion moderated by wardrobe consultant/blogger Ethelind Belle and featuring social media strategist Emily Baynard, stylist Sara Stamschror-Lott and lifestyle writer Doug Marshall. Reception starts at 6 p.m. with the presentation at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25.