FGI Presents Fall: Into Luxury

Morrie's Luxury Auto 7300 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305

Pair luxury fashion with luxury cars, and you’ve got the Fall: Into Luxury at Morrie’s Luxury Auto event. Models will be decked out in luxe looks from local designers and boutiques, alongside the likes of Aston Martins, Bentleys and Maseratis. This event is part of Fashion Week Minnesota Fall 2017.

Info
Fashion, Special Events
