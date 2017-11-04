Festival de las Calaveras
Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Calling all Día de los Muertos ("Day of the Dead") fans — Festival de las Calaveras ("Festival of the Skulls") is coming to Minneapolis. In celebration of the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos, Festival de las Calaveras also honors the memory of ancestors and departed loved ones — with live music, dance performances, puppet theater, and mucho más. Tickets $8 - $12.
Art, Dance, Festival, Live Music