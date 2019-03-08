FeMNist Night Market

Parallel MN Cafe 145 Holden St. N , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405

In the Holden Room at Parallel, stop by the tables of more than 50 Minnesota women makers on International Women's Day. FeMNist gear will be available for purchase, and proceeds will go toward non-profit Still Kickin. 

Stop by earlier in the day for workshops and a showcase from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., focusing on women in business. 

Parallel MN Cafe 145 Holden St. N , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
