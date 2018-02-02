Feherty Live!
State Theatre 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
David Feherty brings his live interview and variety show to Minneapolis for a special Super Bowl-themed program. Feherty and a host of celebrity guests will discuss life, golf, and football in front of a live audience, with millions of viewers tuning in on the Golf Channel and golfchannel.com. Tickets are $53 for both performances, Feb. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.
Super Bowl Event