Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415

Theater Mu starts its 2019/2020 season at the Guthrie Theater with Fast Company, a play following Mable Kwan and her children as they plan "the con of the decade." Deception and game theory abound, muddled with themes of redemption, perseverance, and teamwork in this play written by Carla Ching and directed by Brian Balcom.

Tickets start at $25.

Info

Theater
