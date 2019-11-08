Fast Company
Theater Mu starts its 2019/2020 season at the Guthrie Theater with Fast Company, a play following Mable Kwan and her children as they plan "the con of the decade." Deception and game theory abound, muddled with themes of redemption, perseverance, and teamwork in this play written by Carla Ching and directed by Brian Balcom.
Tickets start at $25.
Info
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Theater