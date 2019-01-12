Fashion show with Becca Kufrin
Ridgedale Center 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305
Becca Kufrin, the winner of The Bachelor and Minnesota sweetheart, is taking Ridgedale by fashion storm. Pop by the mall for a fashion show, giveaways, and a ticketed meet and greet with Becca! Participating retailers include Riley Rose, lululemon, Evereve, Nordstrom and more. Meet and greet tickets are $20.
Info
Ridgedale Center 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305 View Map
Fashion, Shopping Event, Special Events