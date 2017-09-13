Fashion Hour
Art Institutes International Minnesota 15 South Ninth Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Meet the next generation of local design talent at the Art Institutes International Minnesota Fashion Hour. Seniors will showcase original fashion during this public event. Enjoy networking, complimentary appetizers and beverages while viewing garments made from unconventional materials and custom digital textiles.
