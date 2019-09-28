Fall Streetside Fashion Show + Shopping Party
The Fitting Room 316 W. 38th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55409
Designers from The Fitting Room showcase their latest designs on the catwalk from 1 to 2 p.m., and pieces are available for purchase immediately after the show. Meet and get styling tips from show designers after the Fall Streetside Fashion Show, part of Fashion Week Minneapolis.
Tickets are $10.
Info
Fashion, Shopping Event