In its 26th year, the Fall Saint Paul Art Crawl will feature 30 artists at Union Depot. Considered to be one of the largest cultural events of the year, the Art Crawl was originally organized by the founding artists of the St. Paul Art Collective. Art exhibits will be displayed in the Head House and will include work by painters Ralph Ryan and Marjorie Moody, jewelry designer Marie Biallis, and many more, and art mediums range from jewelry making to painting to photography and more.

Friday October 13 hours: 6-10 pm.

Saturday October 14 hours: 12-8 pm.

Sunday October 15 hours: 12-5 pm.