Faire at the Square
Thistle in Milton Square Courtyard 2232 Carter Ave, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
Thistle in Milton Square is hosting a flea market that has everything from local art to fresh plants to spruce up your pad. Come 5 p.m., get ready to add a little entertainment into the mix as the flea market teams up with St. Anthony Park's Park B4 Dark to keep you shopping at your leisure with the help of some tunes and wine tasting.
