Faribault Woolen Mill's Legendary Warehouse Sale
Faribault Woolen Mill 1500 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault, Minnesota 55021
At Faribault Woolen Mill's Legendary Warehouse Sale, enjoy deals on blankets, throws, scarves, tote bags, table linens and more. This year's sale will feature over 10,000 first quality discontinued and overstock items, off-season specials, and never-sold vintage items. Get in early because these favorites are sure to sell quick!
Info
Faribault Woolen Mill 1500 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault, Minnesota 55021 View Map
Sales